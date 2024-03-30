Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

KRG opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

