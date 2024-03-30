Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

KROS opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.28. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

