Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,478 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

