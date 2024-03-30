JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4273 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after buying an additional 2,037,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,655,000 after purchasing an additional 417,607 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 933,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,101,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 491,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 127,118 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

