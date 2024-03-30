JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 4th

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Municipal ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

