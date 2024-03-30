JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 4th

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after buying an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,429,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

