JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

