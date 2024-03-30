JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,352. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.