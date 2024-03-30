John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,176,600 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 29th total of 1,253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,627.7 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

