JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,501,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

