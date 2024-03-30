JMP Securities Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $160.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.82.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,395,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

