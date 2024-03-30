JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBLU. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.53.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

