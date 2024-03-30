Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $145.00 price objective on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

