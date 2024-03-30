Jefferies Financial Group Increases Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$4.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Aimia Stock Down 1.9 %
About Aimia
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
