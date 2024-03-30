James Hambro & Partners Sells 8,280 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.