James Hambro & Partners Purchases 78,641 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,641 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 4.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.21. 4,417,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,398. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.95. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

