James Hambro & Partners Buys Shares of 15,090 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $128.40. 3,656,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,935. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

