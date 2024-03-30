Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of JBL opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.71. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

