iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Announces Dividend of $0.06

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,245.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,547,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,968,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,479,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,696 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

