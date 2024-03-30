iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

