iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.