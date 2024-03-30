iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $247.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.24.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.