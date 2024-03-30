iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

