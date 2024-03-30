iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lowered by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

