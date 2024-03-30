iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $113,953,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

