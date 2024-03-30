iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1561 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

