iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.15

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.15 and last traded at $144.91, with a volume of 111432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 111,233 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

