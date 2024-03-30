Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BEMB stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

