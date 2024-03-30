iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTM opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

