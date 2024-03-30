iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBTK stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.