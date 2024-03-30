iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.