iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 260.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

