iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTE opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.