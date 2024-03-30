iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0409 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,377,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,996,000 after acquiring an additional 164,098 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

