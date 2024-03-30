iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1603 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

