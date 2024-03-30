iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1603 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.