iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FALN)

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after buying an additional 534,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,343,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

