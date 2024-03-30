iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.29

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.29 and last traded at $114.96, with a volume of 1480314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.95.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

