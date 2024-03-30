iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.29

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.29 and last traded at $114.96, with a volume of 1480314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.95.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
