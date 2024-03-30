iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

