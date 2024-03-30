iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is New Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 187.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.