iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Reduced by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 564,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

