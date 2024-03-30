iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,421 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.