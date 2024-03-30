iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Declares Dividend of $0.13

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1346 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $79.83 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,743,192,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

