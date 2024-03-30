iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declares Dividend of $0.19

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,273.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

