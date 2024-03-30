iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lifted by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,540,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,660,102. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

