iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 387,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,393. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.