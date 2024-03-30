Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

