Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 2,922,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,744,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

