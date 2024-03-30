Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,131. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.