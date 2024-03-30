Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

