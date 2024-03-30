Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 308,198 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

